Covid vaccine Sinovac proves effective in Brazil trials

China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials

The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 22 2020, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 07:51 ist

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd's Covid-19 vaccine has shown to be effective in late-stage trials in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people involved in the vaccine's development.

Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation."

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported.

The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

Butantan is poised on Wednesday to announce CoronaVac's efficacy rate, according to the Journal.

Sinovac did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Sinovac and AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine candidates may be ready for use in Brazil by mid-February, the country's health minister said last week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
China
Brazil

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

 