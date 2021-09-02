Domestic flights from Kabul airport to resume on Friday

Domestic flights from Kabul airport will resume on Friday, the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported on Thursday, citing an Afghan civil aviation official who expected international flights "to take time".
Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation "soon".
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows
Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?
ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits
Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?
Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?
Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan
How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain
This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density