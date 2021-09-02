Domestic flights from Kabul airport to resume on Friday

Domestic flights from Kabul airport to resume on Friday

International flights are expected to take more time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 02 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 15:14 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Domestic flights from Kabul airport will resume on Friday, the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported on Thursday, citing an Afghan civil aviation official who expected international flights "to take time".

Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation "soon".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Kabul
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 