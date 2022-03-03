Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Panama, Nicaragua

There had not been any official reports of damage or deaths in either country

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Mar 03 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 19:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 6.3 struck Panama and Nicaragua on Thursday, earthquake monitors in both countries reported.

In Panama, the quake was reported on the border with Costa Rica on Thursday, the Institute of Geoscience at the University of Panama said. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the institute said.

At the same time, a quake of magnitude 5.2 with a depth of 23 kilometers (14 miles) was reported southwest of Jiquilillo, Nicaragua, according to Nicaragua's national earthquake monitor.

There had not been any official reports of damage or deaths in either country. 

Panama
Nicaragua
Eathquake

