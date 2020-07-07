From the Newsroom: Covid-19 cases in Mumbai overtake China

From the Newsroom: Covid-19 cases in Mumbai cross China

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 19:08 ist

In today's episode, The total number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has overtaken that of China's, Diesel price touch an all-time high, Karnataka tells Central team that there was no instance of community spread of Covid-19 in the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the government why the territorial sovereignty of the Galwan Valley does not find mention in the government's statement and Foreign students in the United States will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online this fall.

