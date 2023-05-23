IMF says UK no longer heading for a recession in 2023

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 23 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 17:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it no longer expects Britain's economy will fall into a recession this year, upgrading forecasts that it published last month.

The IMF said British gross domestic product was set to grow by 0.4 per cent in 2023. In April, it forecast a contraction of 0.3 per cent.

The Fund said the improved outlook reflected the unexpected resilience of demand, helped in part by faster than usual pay growth, the fall in soaring energy costs and the normalisation of global supply chains. 

Business News
IMF
International Monetary Fund
Economy
United Kingdom
Recession

