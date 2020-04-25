Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650: Health Ministry

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Apr 25 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 17:08 ist

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country's daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world's highest death tolls.

Iran
Tehran
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

