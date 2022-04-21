IS claims deadly Afghan mosque bombing which killed 10

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 21 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 18:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite mosque on Thursday that killed at least 10 people in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan.

"The soldiers of the caliphate managed to get a booby-trapped bag" inside the mosque, detonating it from afar after it was packed with worshippers, the group said in a statement.

The attack also wounded 15 people, according to an Afghan official.

