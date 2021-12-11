Jill Biden shares with kids about meaning of Christmas

Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

Biden was with about 30 children of servicemembers during her remarks at the Marine Toys for Tots event

AP
AP, Wasongton,
  • Dec 11 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 09:37 ist
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with children of military members after participating in a sorting event for the annual Marine Toys for Tots Drive at the Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall. Credit: AFP Photo

First Lady Jill Biden read excerpts from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Friday as part of a charity event that provides toys to needy children for the holidays.

Biden was at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and sat with about 30 children of servicemembers during her remarks at the Marine Toys for Tots event. She and the children sorted donated toys into bins together.

Toys for Tots last year donated 20.1 million toys to 7.4 million children, according to the charity's directory.

“Military children serve too, and the president and I thank you for your service to the country, and that goes to all military kids,” she said.

“Merry Christmas! Now how many of you know this book? Wow, everybody knows this book.” She said, holding up the Grinch.

She read an excerpt from the Dr. Seuss holiday book, once the Grinch realizes that Christmas is going to come even after he stole all the town's presents: "Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”

She replied when a child said Christmas is about loving each other: “I agree, isn't that a beautiful sentiment about Christmas.” “Kindness, sharing, generosity, and service. These are the gifts that you're all giving together.”

She thanked the Marine Corp Reserve and Toys for Tots “for bringing us all together.”

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Jill Biden
Christmas
World news

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

 