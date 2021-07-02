Joe Biden hails 'historic' US economic recovery

Joe Biden hails 'historic' US economic recovery

Biden even said coronavirus was 'on the run'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 02 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 21:59 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP Photo

President Joe Biden on Friday hailed strong jobs figures as proof of a "historic" recovery in the US economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Is US President Joe Biden declaring 'independence from Covid-19' too soon?

"This is historic progress, pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years," he said at the White House. "Put simply, our economy is on the move and we have Covid-19 on the run."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Joe Biden
Coronavirus
US economy
Jobs
White House
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

 