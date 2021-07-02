Joe Biden hails 'historic' US economic recovery

President Joe Biden on Friday hailed strong jobs figures as proof of a "historic" recovery in the US economy after the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is historic progress, pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years," he said at the White House. "Put simply, our economy is on the move and we have Covid-19 on the run."
