Khalistani flags waved outside Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Protesters waved Khalistani flags outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Wednesday amid heightened security presence, according to ANI.

The protesters were heavily barricaded across the road with uniformed police officers present on the spot.

Meanwhile, British foreign minister James Cleverly on Wednesday said the country will review security at the Indian High Commission in London following ”unacceptable acts of violence” towards the mission’s staff.

Earlier this week, India summoned the most senior British diplomat in New Delhi to protest at the actions taken by ”separatist and extremist elements” against the country’s mission in London.

