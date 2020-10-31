Macron slams 'distortions' in Mohammed cartoon row

Macron slams 'distortions' in Mohammed cartoon row

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 31 2020, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 23:31 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at "distortions" from political leaders over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, saying too often people were led to believe that they were a creation of the French state, in an interview broadcast Saturday,

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, he slammed "a confusion that has been fed by many media -- and sometimes political and religious leaders -- which is to say that these caricatures are in a way the project or the creation of the French government or the president".

He also denounced calls for a boycott of French goods as "unworthy" and "unacceptable", saying the campaign was created by some private groups "who relied on lies... sometimes from other leaders" about the caricatures published in the Charlie Hebdo weekly.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Emmanuel Macron
France

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 