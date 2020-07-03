Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 03 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 21:22 ist
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and quarantined himself.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that this afternoon, he felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined himself at home.

Follow: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he said in a tweet.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally has crossed the 221,000-mark with more than 4,500 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 