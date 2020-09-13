Qatar ruler meets Afghan, Taliban delegations during peace talks in Doha

Qatar ruler meets Afghan, Taliban delegations

A handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on September 13, 2020 shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) meeting with Abdullah Abdullah (2nd-R), Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, in the capital Doha. (Photo by - Qatar News Agency / AFP)

Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban to wish them success during peace talks taking place in the Gulf state, Qatar state media reported on Sunday.

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday, aimed at ending 19 years of war in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Tamim met with the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and the accompanying delegation, QNA said on Twitter.

Sheikh Tamim told Abdullah he wished the negotiations success and to achieve the Afghan people's aspirations for national unity, progress and prosperity, Qatar News Agency said.

He expressed the same remarks in a meeting with Taliban political office head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, which was also attended by a delegation, QNA said in a separate tweet.

