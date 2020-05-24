South Korea reports 25 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reports 25 new coronavirus cases as small outbreaks continue

AP
AP, Seoul,
  • May 24 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 14:02 ist

South Korea has reported 25 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, amid a continuation of small-scale outbreaks in the country.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures released Sunday took the country's total to 11,190 with 266 deaths.

The agency says 10,213 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.

It says 17 of the 25 new patients were locally infected while the rest eight came from overseas.

South Korea eased much of its strict social distancing rules in early May before it saw a sudden uptick in the number of cases associated with nightclubs in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district.

Health authorities say they've confirmed a total of 225 cases linked to Itaewon cubs as of Sunday noon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
South Korea
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

'Wuhan lab had three live bat coronaviruses'

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

1 wrong COVID test lands more than 1,000 in quarantine

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

Push for e-learning raises questions on accessibility

 