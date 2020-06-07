Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 07 2020, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 10:53 ist
Muslim men practice social distancing, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as they attend Friday prayers at a mosque in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat. (AFP Photo)

Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, she said.

