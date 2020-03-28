Trump says U.S. will make 100k ventilators in 100 days

Trump says U.S. will make 100,000 ventilators in 100 days

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 28 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 11:45 ist

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as the coordinator of the Defense Production Act.

"We're going to make a lot of ventilators," Trump said, pledging to take care of US needs while also helping other countries.

Trump said there was a great chance the United States would not need so many ventilators to fight the coronavirus outbreak, and would then help other countries in need.

