Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 30 2021, 17:17 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 17:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah, Florida, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet early on Sunday.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died", the official said in the tweet.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, CNN reported

United States
Florida
Mass shooting

