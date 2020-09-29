UK mortgage approvals hit 13 year-high

UK mortgages hit 13 year-high but consumers curb other borrowing

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 29 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 14:59 ist
A security officer stands outside the Bank of England. Credit: Reuters Photo

British mortgage approvals hit their highest in almost 13 years in August, underscoring the scale of the post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, but consumers turned more cautious about day-to-day borrowing, Bank of England data showed.

Mortgage approvals jumped to 84,700 from 66,300 in July, hitting their highest level since October 2007.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Economists polled by Reuters had expected about 71,000 approvals.

Mortgage lending rose by a weaker-than-expected 3.1 billion pounds ($4.0 billion) in July.

But consumer borrowing — a key driver of economic growth — increased by only around 300 million pounds in August from July compared with a median forecast for a 1.45 billion pound increase in the Reuters poll.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at insurer Aviva, said many households were likely to start saving more in anticipation of further economic turmoil caused by the reintroduction of stricter local lockdown measures.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"This will dent consumer spending, which will curb the UK’s economic recovery.”

Compared with August last year, consumer borrowing sank by 3.9 per cent, the sharpest fall since the BoE began measuring the data in 1994. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus lockdown
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 