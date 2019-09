Throwing a curveball, the United Nations on Friday agreed to grant Lashkar-e-taiba co-founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed access to his bank account to meet his 'basic expenses' and help his family in Pakistan.

Pakistan had reached out to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a request to release the monthly expenditure for Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated global terrorist and the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.