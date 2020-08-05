17 killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

  Aug 05 2020
A passenger boat carrying about 50 people, including madrassa students and teachers, capsized on Wednesday in northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people, according to a media report.

The incident happened in Netrokona district's Madan upazila, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

A total of 48 people, including madrassa students and teachers, from Mymensingh, boarded the boat for a cruise.

So far, 17 bodies have been recovered, 30 people have been rescued alive, while one passenger remains missing, an official of Madan upazila was quoted by the paper as saying.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known.

Such accidents are common in Bangladesh.

Poor safety standards of vessels and their reckless driving have been repeatedly blamed for frequent ferry accidents in riverine Bangladesh. In most of the cases, the ferries carry passengers beyond their capacity.

In June, at least 32 people have died after a ferry capsized in Bangladesh, near the capital Dhaka.

