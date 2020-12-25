6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

People attending mass remained calm as the earthquake hit

AFP
AFP, Manila,
  • Dec 25 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 10:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.3-magnitude quake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking and Christmas Day masses interrupted but there were no reports of damage.

The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 114 kilometres (70 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.

The agency initially said the quake's strength was 6.2 and 108 kilometres deep.

In the coastal city of Calatagan, about 90 kilometres south of Manila and near the epicentre, people attending mass remained calm as the earthquake hit, police chief Major Carlo Caceres told AFP.

"There was a pause in the church service, but the people did not panic," Caceres said.

"This area is quake-prone and people are more or less used to them."

There were no reports of damage or casualties in the area, he added.

"The office furniture and equipment swayed, but nothing was broken," said policeman Allan Megano in the nearby town of Balayan.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Earthquake
Philippines

What's Brewing

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

DH Toon | 'Raj dharma, revised edition' for PM Modi

DH Toon | 'Raj dharma, revised edition' for PM Modi

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

 