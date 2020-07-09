Africa needs Covid-19 tests, masks as cases top 5 lakh

Africa's CDC urges more Covid-19 tests, masks, as continent's cases top 5 lakh

Reuters
Reuters, Nairobi,
  • Jul 09 2020, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 17:16 ist
Truck drivers queue to get tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Namanga one stop border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania. Credit: Reuters Photo

African countries urgently need to scale up coronavirus testing and the use of face masks, a regional disease control body said on Thursday, as the epidemic gains traction across the continent with confirmed cases topping half a million.

John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said new cases were up 24 percent in Africa in the past week.

"The pandemic is gaining full momentum," he told a virtual news conference from Addis Ababa.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We must adopt an aggressive and bold approach: #maskonallfaces, ramp up Test, Trace, and Treat, strengthen community response. This will save lives and save (the) economy," he added on Twitter.

Africa had 512,039 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 11,915 deaths, as of Thursday, data from governments and the World Health Organization showed.

Five countries account for 71 percent of infections, Nkengasong said: Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Algeria.

A shortage of reliable data afflicts many African nations, and some governments have been reluctant to acknowledge epidemics or to expose crumbling health systems to outside scrutiny. Other nations are too poor or conflict-ridden to carry out significant testing. 

Many have also started gradually easing lockdowns to reopen hard-hit economies, though governments are conscious that opening up too quickly could lead to a spike in new cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Africa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 