Britain wants to agree an EU free-trade deal: Sunak

Britain wants to agree an EU free-trade deal, says UK's Rishi Sunak

With the Brexit transition period ending in about 5 weeks, Sunak says that lack of a trade deal will not affect the economy as much as Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 22 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 16:18 ist
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain wants to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union, but the short-term impact of not doing so will be overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme on Sunday.

Asked what the effect of not have a free-trade deal in place after the transition period ends on December 31, Sunak said: "It's very difficult to be precise about the near-term effects.

"But I'd agree with what the prime minister has said, in the short term specifically and most immediately, it would be preferable to have a deal because it would ease things in the short term.

"But the most important impact on our economy next year is not going to be from that, it's because of coronavirus."

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
Brexit
European Union
Free Trade Agreements

What's Brewing

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

'Church St Clean Air Initiative way of the future'

'Church St Clean Air Initiative way of the future'

Upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to

Upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

 