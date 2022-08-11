China blocks proposal to sanction brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, who masterminded IC 814 hijack

China has shielded another terrorist leader based in Pakistan, who masterminded a major airline hijack in 1999 to demand a prisoner exchange from India, from United Nations sanctions.

Beijing blocked a joint move by India and the United States to get the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate Abdul Rauf Azhar, a senior commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a terrorist and impose sanctions on him.

China, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, placed a “technical hold” on the proposal to designate him as an individual linked to al-Qaeda, Taliban and Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (ISIL) and to put him under full-spectrum UN sanctions, including assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Rauf had masterminded the hijacking of the Kathmandu-Delhi flight IC 814 of the Indian Airlines on December 24, 1999. He had planned and controlled the hijacking operation and forced Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government to release his incarcerated elder brother Masood Azhar and fly him to Kandahar in Afghanistan in exchange for release of the aircraft with passengers and crew.

The US Treasury Department had designated Rauf and put him under sanctions as a terrorist in 2010.

He is the second terrorist based in Pakistan to be shielded by China from the UN sanctions this year. Beijing had in June blocked a similar joint move by India and the US to get the UNSC designate the deputy leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Abdul Rehman Makki, as a terrorist and impose sanctions on him.

Rauf, based in Bahawalpur in Pakistan, runs the JeM’s operations in the absence of his ailing brother and the founder of the organisation, Masood.

The proposal to place him under the UN sanctions was circulated by India, currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, and the US, a permanent member of the council, among other members a couple of weeks back. China’s permanent mission at the UN headquarters in New York placed the “technical hold” on the proposal late on Wednesday – just before the deadline for any member of the Security Council to raise objection to the move by India and the US would have ended.

Read | India faces conventional, non-conventional threats: EAM Jaishankar

As ‘technical hold’ could be stretched to six months and it could be reimposed repeatedly, China could use it indefinitely to stall the move made by India and the US.

China’s latest move to shield terrorists from the UN sanctions and thus to save its ‘iron brother’ Pakistan from international flak for allowing individuals globally designated as terrorists to live free in the country came just a day after India hit out at both its western and the northern neighbours at the UNSC for their double standards on the issue of fighting the menace of terrorism.

“The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end,” Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said during a briefing at the Security Council on Monday on threat posed by terrorism on international terrorism. “It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. Double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered the credibility of the Sanctions Regime at an all-time low,” she said, adding: “We do hope that all members of the UNSC can pronounce together in one voice, sooner rather than later, when it comes to this collective fight against international terrorism.”

Beijing in the past had similarly used “technical holds” for years to block India's moves to get the UNSC impose sanctions on Masood, the leader of the JeM and the mastermind of several terrorist attacks in India, including the one on the paramilitary personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. China had finally in May 2019 allowed the Security Council to move against the radical cleric.

China had earlier also blocked India’s moves to get the UN sanctions imposed on the LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and the Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin – both based in Pakistan.