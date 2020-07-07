Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, still short of peak: WHO

Covid-19 accelerating, still short of peak: WHO

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jul 07 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 22:57 ist
WHO headquarters, Geneva. File Photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Some 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"The outbreak is accelerating and we've clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

World Health Organization
COVID-19
Coronavirus

