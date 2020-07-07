Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, still short of peak: WHO

Some 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
"The outbreak is accelerating and we've clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.
Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?
Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war
World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die
'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs
New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity
A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?