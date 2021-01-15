Data recovered from Indonesian jet's flight recorder

Data recovered from crashed Indonesian jet's flight recorder: Transport safety chief

'(It's) all in good condition and we're now examining the data,' National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.

Rescue officials walk past debris collected during the search operation for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at the port in Jakarta. Credit: AFP Photo

Indonesian investigators have successfully recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea, they said Friday.

"(It's) all in good condition and we're now examining the data," National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.

The recorder, which includes information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, could supply critical clues as to why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before crashing into waters off the capital Jakarta on Saturday.

