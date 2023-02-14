Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 14 2023, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 20:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) and the epicentre was 56 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, the EMSC said. 

