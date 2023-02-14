Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) and the epicentre was 56 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, the EMSC said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour
Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?
Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak
F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled
Developing libraries for development
Jadeja, an indispensable force