EU agrees to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55%

EU agrees to 2030 target for slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 55%

The leaders had debated climate change measures for eight long hours, dragging a summit that started on Thursday through into the morning

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Dec 11 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 14:39 ist
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures after a night of negotiation during a round table meeting in the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Credit: AFP

EU leaders agreed on Friday after a long night of wrangling to set a more ambitious target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," European Council president and summit host Charles Michel declared on Twitter.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: "Europe will reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

Read | EU, China, Japan, Korea, push Hydrogen as climate change solution

The leaders had debated climate change measures for eight long hours, dragging a summit that started on Thursday through into the morning.

Poland, backed by some other coal-dependent central European countries had been holding out for guarantees on funding to pay for a clean energy transition.

The debate pushed talks on Brexit down the agenda, and the division took some of the shine off the earlier announcement that the leaders had agreed the EU long-term budget.

But as the sun came up over Brussels, the leaders announced their climate breakthrough. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

European Union
Climate Change
Carbon Neutral
Greenhouse gases

What's Brewing

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 