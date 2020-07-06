5 sumo assn members in Japan have Covid-19 antibody

Five sumo association members in Japan confirmed to have antibody for coronavirus: NHK

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 06 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 20:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Five members of Japan's Sumo Association were confirmed to have the coronavirus antibody, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, citing the association.

The association has conducted antibody tests for 891 members including sumo wrestlers and stablemasters who wished to, NHK said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Among the five who were confirmed to have the antibody, four were found negative for PCR testing and one appears to have already been cured, according to the report. It did not say if the five were wrestlers or had other roles.

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler, Shobushi, died from the coronavirus in May, the first figure in the sport to do so.

The next big event of the season, the 2020 July Grand Sumo Tournament, is scheduled to take place behind closed doors in Tokyo from July 19 to Aug. 2 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Japan
Tokyo

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 