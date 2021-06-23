Andrew Yang concedes in NYC mayoral race

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang concedes in New York City mayoral race

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 23 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 09:40 ist
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Credit: AFP Photo

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday after early results showed him in a distant fourth place among more than a dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination.

"I am a numbers guy," Yang, once seen as the front-runner, told supporters. "And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York city based on upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
New York City

What's Brewing

New feeder installed at BBP on World Giraffe Day

New feeder installed at BBP on World Giraffe Day

DH Toon | 'India hits single-day vaccination record'

DH Toon | 'India hits single-day vaccination record'

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 