French PM warns 'difficult' days ahead over coronavirus

France's prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned things will be "difficult" in the coming days.

"We find ourselves in a crisis that will last, in a health situation that will not improve any time soon," Edouard Philippe said after a cabinet meeting held by videoconference, as 365 deaths were reported in France in a single day.

The premier warned the country must "remain extremely mobilised" in the fight against the epidemic that has now killed 1,696 people on French soil.

Having started in the country's east, the epidemic is now spreading in the northernmost Hautes-de-France region, the Paris region and other areas with "an extremely high surge that puts the entire healthcare system, the entire hospital system, under enormous pressure," Philippe said.

"The situation will be difficult in the days to come," he added.

He said he would announce more details of the government's response Saturday with Health Minister Olivier Veran, in particular regarding the availability of equipment, masks and virus testing.