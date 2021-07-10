Heavy rain hits Japan, over 1.2 lakh ordered to evacuate

Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.
A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Veganism is ethical but is it feasible?
DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!
Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts
Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space
Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban
Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?
'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit
What you need to know about global minimum tax deal
Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky
Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art