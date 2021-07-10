Heavy rain hits Japan, over 1.2 L ordered to evacuate

Heavy rain hits Japan, over 1.2 lakh ordered to evacuate

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 10 2021, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 09:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

Japan
rain

