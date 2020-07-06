300 drones light up Seoul sky with Covid-19 messages

Hundreds of drones light up Seoul sky with Covid-19 messages

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Jul 06 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 11:51 ist
This handout photo taken on July 4, 2020 and released on July 6 by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport shows a drone display showing messages of support for the country amid the covid-19 pandemic, above a park in central Seoul. Credits: AFP Photo/Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport

Hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in Seoul for a spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Three hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were programmed to form images above the Han river -- which runs through the South Korean capital -- for the eyecatching flash mob.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The show began with messages reminding people of key precautionary measures, including wearing masks, washing hands, and keeping a two-metre distance from others.

The drones created images of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles, quickly shuffling to form two hands and water droplets against the dark night sky.

The 10-minute show shifted to messages of gratitude for medical personnel in the frontlines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

"THANKS TO YOU," the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, then formed a silhouette of the Korean peninsula with the message: "Cheer up, Republic of Korea."

The government-organised event on Saturday night was not advertised in advance in consideration of social distancing rules, the transport ministry said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Seoul
South Korea
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Drones

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 