Hundreds of stranded tourists evacuated from Machu Picchu amid Peru unrest: Govt

Rescue teams on Saturday evacuated more than 400 tourists stranded at the iconic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, Peru's Ministry of Tourism said, as protests throughout the country have disrupted transportation services.
"This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to... Cusco," the ministry's Twitter account posted, along with photos of a train and passengers.
Gracias al trabajo coordinado entre todos los integrantes de la Red de Protección al Turista, esta tarde se logró el traslado de 418 visitantes nacionales y extranjeros, desde Machupicchu pueblo hasta la capital del Cusco. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cpHHNNyecx
— MINCETUR 🇵🇪 (@MINCETUR) January 22, 2023
