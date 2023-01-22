Stranded tourists evacuated from Machu Picchu

Hundreds of stranded tourists evacuated from Machu Picchu amid Peru unrest: Govt

'This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to... Cusco,' the ministry's Twitter account posted

AFP
AFP, Lima,
  • Jan 22 2023, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 10:46 ist
Tourists wait outside the Machu Picchu train station after the railway service was suspended due to damages allegedly caused by protesters in Machu Picchu. Credit: AFP Photo

Rescue teams on Saturday evacuated more than 400 tourists stranded at the iconic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, Peru's Ministry of Tourism said, as protests throughout the country have disrupted transportation services.

"This afternoon the 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the town of Machu Picchu to... Cusco," the ministry's Twitter account posted, along with photos of a train and passengers.

 

 

Peru
World news
protest

