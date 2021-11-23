Iran launched maritime attacks from UAE bases: Israel

Israel says Iran launched maritime attacks from UAE bases in Chabahar, Qeshm island

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 23 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 15:22 ist
Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the allegation, which he described as a first public disclosure. Credit: iStock Photo

Israel accused Iran on Tuesday of carrying out attacks on maritime targets from bases in Chabahar and Qeshem island, saying that these sites were also used to store combat drones.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz made the allegation, which he described as a first public disclosure, during a televised speech at a security conference hosted by Reichman University.

