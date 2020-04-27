Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians

Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians: state media

AFP
AFP, Damascus,
  • Apr 27 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 14:17 ist
Representative image/iStock

, April 27, 2020 (AFP) - Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital early Monday killed three civilians, state media said.

"Three civilians were martyred and four others wounded, including a child, because shrapnel from Israeli missiles fell on houses" in the suburbs of Damascus, the official SANA news agency said.

Syria
Air Strike
Israel

