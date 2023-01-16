Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Lollobrigida shot to fame in the 1950s

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Jan 16 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 18:02 ist
Gina Lollobrigida. Credit: Reuters Photo

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at 95, ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

Lollobrigida shot to fame in the 1950s as a sultry Mediterranean sex symbol and later became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world.

Italy
World news

