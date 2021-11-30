Kazakhstan suspends flights with Egypt over Omicron

Kazakhstan suspends flights with Egypt over Omicron variant

The Nur-Sultan government added that it would curb entry for citizens of a number of other African nations, as well as Hong Kong

Reuters
Reuters, Nur-Sultan,
  • Nov 30 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Kazakhstan has suspended flights with Egypt, a popular holiday destination for residents of the central Asian nation, citing a case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus found in Belgium in a passenger arriving from the African country.

The Nur-Sultan government added that it would curb entry for citizens of a number of other African nations, as well as Hong Kong, and screen arrivals from countries where the variant has been reported.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Kazakhstan
Egypt
Omicron

What's Brewing

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

 