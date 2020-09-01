Labour Day weekend key for US coronavirus fight: Fauci

Labour Day weekend key for US coronavirus fight: Anthony Fauci

AP
AP, Washington,
  Sep 01 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 15:51 ist
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Credit: Reuters Photo

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease expert, has said that the Labour Day weekend will be key in determining whether the US gets a “running start” at containing the coronavirus this fall.

Fauci on Monday said he has a “great deal of faith in the American people” to wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear masks, avoid crowds, and congregate outside during the weekend celebrations.

He said it's important to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases like those seen after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays.

He made the comments on a White House conference call with governors, the audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Vice President Mike Pence said he shared Fauci's confidence in the American people to celebrate the holiday responsibly. 

