Magnitude 7.1 quake hits NZ's Kermadec Islands, tsunami alert issued

7.1 quake hits NZ islands, tsunami alert issued

Reuters
Reuters,
  Mar 16 2023, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 10:32 ist
 An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

