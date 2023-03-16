Magnitude 7.1 quake hits NZ's Kermadec Islands, tsunami alert issued

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.
