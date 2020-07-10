'We thank him for not raising the border wall subject'

Mexican president thanks Donald Trump for not mentioning border wall at summit

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Jul 10 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 20:48 ist
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Donald Trump. File Photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump for avoiding in public the thorny subject of the US president's promised border wall during the two leaders' summit in Washington earlier this week.

Lopez Obrador also thanked his US counterpart for a less "discriminatory tone" during his visit, a rare reference from the Mexican leader to Trump's past insults toward Mexico and its migrants.

"We thank him for not raising the subject (of the border wall) in public," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference, adding that the wall was mentioned during a White House dinner "but without the purpose of imposing anything."

Dating back to his successful 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made the construction of a wall on the country's southern border a signature pledge, while also promising to force Mexico to pay for it.

His administration has constructed sections of high fencing along the border.

The Washington summit between the two presidents mostly focused on economic issues, in particular the celebration of a revamped North American trade accord that took effect at the beginning of this month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Donald Trump
Mexico
US

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 