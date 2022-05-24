Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7

  May 24 2022, 17:58 ist
Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

Also Read | WHO says monkeypox 'containable', convening research meeting to support members

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the monkeypox vaccines.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government was in the process of releasing doses of a smallpox vaccine Jynneos, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S, for use in monkeypox cases.

