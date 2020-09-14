Myanmar casualties may represent war crimes: UN

Myanmar casualties may represent war crimes: UN's Michelle Bachelet

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Sep 14 2020, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 16:36 ist
High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her face mask as she attends the opening of the 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva. Credit: AFP

The UN human rights chief said on Monday that three years after a Rohingya exodus "no concrete measures" on accountability had been taken by authorities and said some cases of recent civilian casualties in Myanmar may represent war crimes.

"In some cases, they appear to have been targeted or attacked indiscriminately, which may constitute further war crimes or even crimes against humanity," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, speaking of casualties in Rakhine and Chin States.

She also noted satellite images and eyewitness accounts indicating that areas of northern Rakhine had been burnt in recent months, describing this as "troubling" and calling for an independent investigation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Michelle Bachelet
United Nations
Myanmar
human rights
Rohingya

What's Brewing

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

 