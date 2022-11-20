Nepal's oldest voter exercises franchise at 113

A 113-year-old woman exercised her franchise in the elections held for Nepal’s parliament and provincial assemblies on Sunday, becoming the oldest person to cast a vote in the polls in the country.

Gopi Maya Pokhrel cast her vote in Tanhu district, situated 220 km west of Kathmandu.

Pokhrel, whose citizenship certificate shows her birth date as June 22, 1909, cast her vote at the polling centre situated at Mahadebata Primary School situated at Sepabagaicha of the Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district, officials said.

Similarly, 107-year-old Jasmani Kami cast her vote at a polling centre at the Rastriya Secondary School in Myagdi district.

The polling started at 7 am local time at over 22,000 polling centres and will close at 5 pm. The counting of votes will begin from 9 pm on Sunday.

The current election in the Himalayan nation is held to elect a new parliament and provincial assemblies, hoping to end the political instability that has plagued the country for more than a decade and impeded its growth.