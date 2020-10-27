Pak varsity student gang-raped by classmate, 3 others

Pakistan university student gang-raped by classmate, three others

Police have arrested the main suspect, Shahid, and raids are being conducted to arrest the other culprits

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Oct 27 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 17:16 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism In India

A university student was allegedly gang-raped by her classmate and his three friends in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The girl, a student of the Government College (GC) University in Faisalabad, in her police complaint, alleged that her classmate identified as Shahid Ali on October 23 asked her to go with him to his village in Chiniot, some 150 km from Lahore, to attend a function in connection with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

She alleged that when they reached Chiniot, Shahid took her to a deserted place at gunpoint and gang-raped her along with his three other friends -- Imran, Riaz and Tasawar. The girl's medical test has confirmed the rape, police said.

Police have arrested the main suspect, Shahid, and raids are being conducted to arrest the other culprits. Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has taken notice of the incident and directed the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO) to arrest other accused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
rape

What's Brewing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

 