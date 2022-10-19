People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

The two other finalists included detained Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and Colombia's Truth Commission

AFP
AFP, France,
  • Oct 19 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 21:50 ist
Soldiers carrying a bodybag containing the remains of an unknown Ukrainian soldier, found near the village of Shandrigolovo, Donetsk region, after the liberation of the area. Credit: AFP Photo

The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the annual Sakharov Prize for human rights to the "brave" people of Ukraine for resisting the Russian invasion.

"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground, for those who have been forced to flee, for those who have lost relatives and friends, for all those who stand up and fight for who and what they believe in," said Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

"I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up, and neither will we," she added.

The Ukrainian people are represented "by their president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, their elected representatives and civil society", the Maltese MEP said.

In the face of Russia's "acts of pure terror" in Ukraine, the choice of the Ukrainian people was achieved by consensus among the European Parliament's political groups, she said.

Also Read | India advises citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest

The two other finalists included detained Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is held in a high-security British jail as he battles an American demand for his extradition to face trial for divulging US military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The other one was Colombia's Truth Commission, a body started in 2018 that seeks to shed light on atrocities committed during Colombia's five-decade conflict that ended in 2016.

The Sakharov Prize, set up in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, is awarded every year to those fighting for human rights or democracy.

Last year's winner was Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition activist and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin who survived a 2020 poisoning with the Soviet-designed Novichok nerve agent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

 