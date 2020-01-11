Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 11 2020, 19:11pm ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2020, 19:21pm ist
A view of a damaged section of the Costa Sur power plant after an earthquake in Guayanilla

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have struck the US territory in recent days, the US Geological Survey reported.

The latest quake was felt at 8:54 am local time (1254 GMT) 14 kilometers (eight miles) southeast of Guanica, a town on the island's southern Caribbean coastline that was hard hit by earlier quakes.

It follows a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday that killed one person, knocked out electric power and caused widespread damage.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Puerto Rico
Earthquake
Comments (+)
 