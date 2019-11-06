RCEP could provide India export opportunities: China

China's vice commerce minister said on Wednesday that the trade deal of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could provide many opportunities for India's exports.

Wang Shouwen, speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, said China understands India's concerns that the deal could hurt its industries.

China joined 14 countries on Monday in agreeing terms for what could be the world's biggest trade pact, but India pulled out at the last minute amid worries that the deal would hurt its farmers, businesses, workers and consumers.