RCEP could provide India export opportunities: China

China's vice commerce minister said on Wednesday that the trade deal of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could provide many opportunities for India's exports.
Wang Shouwen, speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, said China understands India's concerns that the deal could hurt its industries.
China joined 14 countries on Monday in agreeing terms for what could be the world's biggest trade pact, but India pulled out at the last minute amid worries that the deal would hurt its farmers, businesses, workers and consumers.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here