Saudi crown prince to attend Qatar WC on November 20

Saudi crown prince, MbS, to attend Qatar World Cup on November 20

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have improved ties after a resolution early last year to end a political row that had led to Saudi Arabia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 20 2022, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 10:01 ist
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha late on Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have improved ties after a resolution early last year to end a political row that had led to Saudi Arabia, along with UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, boycotting Doha for over three years.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Football
FIFA
Qatar World Cup
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

What's Brewing

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

Boxed in the man box

Boxed in the man box

Pop goes the comic!

Pop goes the comic!

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 