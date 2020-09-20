Singapore sees 18 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 57,576

Singapore reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 57,576

PTI
PTI, Singapore,
  • Sep 20 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 15:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Singapore reported 18 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including four imported infections, taking the national tally to 57,576, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, one infection was from the community who is a foreigner holding a work pass.

The rest of the cases are all from foreign workers’ dormitories. 

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 57,576.

All imported cases have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, it said.

With 71 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities after recovery, the total number of recoveries in the country has reached 57,142.

There are 27 confirmed cases in hospitals and 362 isolated in community facilities for mild symptoms or are clinically well but still Covid-19 positive.

The five imported cases, reported on Saturday, arrived from Iran and India between September 6 and 15.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Singapore
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

Finding freedom through art

Finding freedom through art

 