Singapore reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 57,576

Singapore reported 18 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including four imported infections, taking the national tally to 57,576, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, one infection was from the community who is a foreigner holding a work pass.

The rest of the cases are all from foreign workers’ dormitories.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 57,576.

All imported cases have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, it said.

With 71 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities after recovery, the total number of recoveries in the country has reached 57,142.

There are 27 confirmed cases in hospitals and 362 isolated in community facilities for mild symptoms or are clinically well but still Covid-19 positive.

The five imported cases, reported on Saturday, arrived from Iran and India between September 6 and 15.